Cardinals playoff baseball to bring in millions of dollars to St. Louis economy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s playoff baseball time in St. Louis and everyone from fans to business owners are excited for a Red October.

“There’s something about October in St. Louis when the Cards are in the playoffs. They figure out a way to go deep in the playoffs every year and I think this might be the year,” said Cardinals fan Chris Kirn.

Restaurants, bars and hotels in downtown St. Louis are gearing up for a busy weekend of the Cardinals’ Wildcard playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Friday’s first pitch is at 1:07pm and Saturday’s game starts at 7:37 p.m. If needed, there will be a game three on Sunday.

According to Explore St. Louis, the estimated economic impact is $7.6 million per playoff game. The best-of-three series is expected to generate between $15.2 million and $22.8 million in regional economic impact.

The Last Hotel says its is 100 percent booked this weekend.

“For us, it’s a big influx of people. It’s a big influx of revenue,” said Misha K. Sampson, the food and beverage manager at The Last Hotel.

“The 2022 Cardinals season has already been one for the history books, and tourism pocketbooks with hotel occupancy and revenues in the metro area reaching and often exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Hall, chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis. “Cardinals playoff baseball attracts thousands of fans each game from outside the metro area helping support the jobs of some 90,000 St. Louisans employed in the tourism and hospitality industry making it one of St. Louis’ largest and most vibrant.”

