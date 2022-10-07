Covid-19 booster clinic to be held at Hillcrest High School

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a Covid-19 booster clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be held at Hillcrest High School at 3319 North Grant Avenue from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The updated COVID-19 booster dose protects individuals from the original and Omicron strains of COVID-19. The Pfizer updated booster is authorized for people 12 years and older at least two months after completing a primary vaccine series or receiving a booster dose. The Moderna updated booster is authorized for people 18 years and older within the same time frame.

The clinic is by appointment only and will only offer booster doses. Community members can reserve a spot here.

Individuals needing a primary series COVID-19 vaccine dose can view upcoming vaccine clinic opportunities at vaccine417.com.

Those receiving their first booster dose at the event will be eligible for a $50 gift card, while supplies last

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

