Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell.

Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not suffer any serious injuries.

