FBI agents arrest 3 following shots fired during incident in Warsaw, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents arrested three people following an incident involving shots fired in Warsaw.

Agents responded to the 30000 block of U.S. 65 on Friday morning.

Investigators say the arrests involve an ongoing investigation. Agents said when they arrived at the scene, they came under gunfire. The agents say they did not return fire. They arrested the three people without incident.

Agents say there is no threat to the public.

