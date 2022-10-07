Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer outside of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Both were arrested in the breach on Oct. 4.(U.S. District of Columbia - FBI)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.

Federal investigators say a person known to the FBI submitted an online tip stating that Hentschel had posted photographs to her Facebook account depicting her at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The tipster included a link to Hentschel’s Facebook profile but reported not knowing her personally or whether she entered the Capitol.

Agents arrested the couple in the fall of 2021.

