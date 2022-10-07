Lake Ozark Fire Protection District hiring more EMTs, paramedics

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Fire Protection District is looking to hire more EMTs and paramedics.

”We’re in the process of putting together a recruitment package, like a video, to better advertise our department and the services that we provide,” said Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Interim Chief David Matusik.

The fire protection district needs more people willing to answer the call to service.

”We’re not really getting a great response from candidates on the outside. So we don’t have a lot, the large number of applicants that we used are used to seeing,” said Chief Matusik.

Chief Matusik says it is across the region.

”In talking with other chiefs in this area, they’re just not nobody’s seeing the response they used to see,” said Chief Matusik.

He says should the need continue to grow and the number of EMTs decline, it could be a problem for everyone.

”We would have to reduce our services. What that would mean to our public is that’s fewer ambulances that are able to respond and or just a lower level of care that does respond when it finally does get there. And so our main mission is primarily to keep our ambulances staffed with paramedics,” said Chief Matusik.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District differs from other Lake of the Ozarks fire protection districts.

”Not only do we do Fire Rescue, but we also do transport ALS service, which makes us unique,” said Chief Matusik.

