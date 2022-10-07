Military veteran killed in attack while on island vacation, reports say

Reports say a U.S. military veteran was recently killed while on an island vacation. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A military veteran was reportedly killed in an attack while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands last weekend.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Chief Trevor Botting reported three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of “targeted attacks” in the area.

Although not named in the police statement, the Washington Post and CBS News identified the tourist as Kent Carter, who grew up in the Knoxville area. According to reports, Carter was killed while traveling back to his hotel after an excursion on Oct. 2.

The Washington Post reported that when attacked, Carter and his girlfriend were celebrating his 40th birthday. The police chief noted that “armed criminals” in a vehicle began to “indiscriminately shoot” into the car transporting staff from a local business and two tourists around 6 p.m.

According to his Linkedin and Realtor profile, Carter was recently living in Northern Virginia and was a real estate agent. Carter was also the chair of the Arlington NAACP’s criminal justice committee and a U.S. military veteran.

“As a result of this attack, two persons were murdered, one from a local business and the other being a tourist from the United States,” Botting said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those murdered.”

Police believe the group was targeted but Carter was not an explicit target, according to reports.

Botting said police officers found the suspected attackers and exchanged gunfire with them, resulting in an officer being seriously injured. According to the police chief, the criminals’ vehicle got away, but an unidentified body, believed to be one of the suspected attackers, has since been found.

Botting stated that he believed the original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who acted without conscience or regard for life. According to Botting, the violence was linked to a drug supply, turf wars and retribution.

