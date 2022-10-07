Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home.

Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.

“It’s very alarming, just the thought of a child being attacked by a dog or any of these people,” said Herring.

Judith Henry lives on the other side of the house. She said the new neighbors are difficult to deal with.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Henry. “I have no strength. I have no strength anymore.”

The house is located in the 2300 block of South April Avenue in southwest Greene County.

Herring said dog attacks used to be constant, and vandalism and potential break-ins are common.

“One did get out and did get me around the leg,” said Herring.

James Herring has lived on the street for eight years, seven of those years dealing with this house. He’s said he modified his home because of the neighbors.

“Over the last eight years, (I have) captured over 15 gigs worth of activity going on,” said Herring.

Herring said he doesn’t just have one camera. He has at least a dozen security cameras and systems.

“It’s affected our health; unfortunately, our stress levels, anxiety, and things like that have shot through the roof already,” said Herring.

Herring said people constantly try to break into his house, filter through his garage, and leave trash and needles in his yard.

Henry said she witnessed people burning fires in the backyard, where grass can be four feet tall.

“I worry about my husband. If that catches fire, he wears a brace on both of his legs,” said Henry. “He’ll never make it out of this house.”

Deputy Paige Rippee said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is familiar with this house.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been to that house specifically well over 15 times this year,” said Deputy Rippee.

Deputy Rippee said the house is under investigation to become a nuisance house because there have been reports of more than two illegal distributions or sales of drugs and alcohol being done in or outside the home.

Both neighbors said that process could not come soon enough.

“New people move in and just have some neighbors that actually care about our community,” said Herring.

“Something’s got to be done because this is not right,” said Henry.

Deputy Rippee said the owner was the only person supposed to be in that house. And being deemed a nuisance or dangerous home takes time. Officials from Greene County said once a house is considered dangerous, they deal with the owner to secure it, or it could be demolished.

