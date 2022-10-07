Springfield Planning and Zoning denies 7-Brew development near elementary school for 3rd time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers took another shot at building a coffee shop at a busy intersection in Springfield. The development has caused heated debates between the city and the neighborhood.

The proposed is at the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson, across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. The planning and zoning committee voted 1-5 not to recommend a permit for a new 7-Brew on the lot across the street from Sunshine Elementary.

Eight residents near the development spoke at Thursday’s planning and zoning meeting concerned with their kid’s walk to school, increased traffic, and the value of their homes going down.

”The opposition to this project was in the neighborhood was not the sound really or anything else. It was the core business operation that does require 500 to 700 cars per day entering and exiting on our quiet neighborhood streets,” said neighbor Julie Schulze.

“We put more restrictions regarding these two items to try to make it more palatable, and we feel that you know, with this new case, that we should get a little more consideration from the planning commission and city council,” said Chris Wynn, who represents developer Royce Reding.

After the city council turned down the design over the summer, the developer made changes this time to limit hours of operation, turn down the music and redesign the drive-thru.

The city council will have a public hearing on November 14.

