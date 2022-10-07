Springfield Planning and Zoning denies 7-Brew development near elementary school for 3rd time

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers took another shot at building a coffee shop at a busy intersection in Springfield. The development has caused heated debates between the city and the neighborhood.

The proposed is at the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson, across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. The planning and zoning committee voted 1-5 not to recommend a permit for a new 7-Brew on the lot across the street from Sunshine Elementary.

Eight residents near the development spoke at Thursday’s planning and zoning meeting concerned with their kid’s walk to school, increased traffic, and the value of their homes going down.

”The opposition to this project was in the neighborhood was not the sound really or anything else. It was the core business operation that does require 500 to 700 cars per day entering and exiting on our quiet neighborhood streets,” said neighbor Julie Schulze.

“We put more restrictions regarding these two items to try to make it more palatable, and we feel that you know, with this new case, that we should get a little more consideration from the planning commission and city council,” said Chris Wynn, who represents developer Royce Reding.

After the city council turned down the design over the summer, the developer made changes this time to limit hours of operation, turn down the music and redesign the drive-thru.

The city council will have a public hearing on November 14.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

After another warm Thursday, we'll see another nice cool down for the upcoming weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air returns this weekend
Cool down arrives Friday
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
7-brew development at Sunshine and Jefferson denied for a 3rd time by P&Z