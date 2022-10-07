Thousands expected to attend Apple Butter Making Days in Mount Vernon, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 56th annual Apple Butter Making Days in Mount Vernon begins Friday.

The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. More than 400 craft and food vendors will open and welcome people to the square. Organizers say that last year Mt. Vernon welcomed 100,000 people to town. Some highlights include the traditional apple butter making on the courthouse lawn, the pet parade, and lots of live music.

“People come back year after year after year to celebrate this festival,” said Mt. Vernon Area Chamber of Commerce Director Brittni Bates. “My favorite aspect of being behind the scenes is the way that this town comes together to continue this legacy and put on this festival after 56 years. It’s incredible to see the teamwork and the effort and the dedication that this town has to put on a really, really great event.”

There is no designated parking area. Several churches will have their lots open to park in, but you can also park on any city street. Organizers ask you not to block any roadways or driveways. There will be shuttles to transport people to the festival so everyone can enjoy all the fun.

All updates and cancelations will be posted on the official apple butter making days Facebook page. It is free to park, and there is no cost to get into the festival.

“We did have reports that pages were created to imitate ours,” said Bates. “We’ve had reports that someone imitating an Apple butter-Making Day committee member was asking for money via Facebook Messenger. We will not ask for money via Facebook Messenger.”

One of Apple Butter Making Days traditions is cooking apple butter on the courthouse lawn. Several community groups whip out the big copper kettles and start the process early morning to make thousands of jars of apple butter.

“I’ve been coming to Apple better making days for seven years, and now that I have my own kids, I’m really excited to bring them into Apple better making days so that they can experience the excitement and the fun that Apple better making days offers year after year,” said Bates.

Apple Butter Making Days run through Sunday, October 9. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of vendors and schedules, CLICK HERE.

