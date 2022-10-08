2 passengers die in a multiple-vehicle crash in Camden County

NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Camden County on Friday night.

Jasmine Chaplain, 21, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., and Christopher Trout, 26, of Lake Ozark, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 5 north of Mt. Horeb Road. Investigators say one of the drivers attempted to make a pass and struck another vehicle. A third vehicle then hit the vehicle, trying to pass.

Three others in the vehicle with Chaplain and Trout suffered injuries in the crash. A second driver also suffered moderate injuries. Nobody in the third vehicle suffered any injuries.

