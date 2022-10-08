Case of avian flu confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Madison County poultry farm has been tested for a positive case of avian flu.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the USDA made the confirmation following an investigation in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division.

Avian flu spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said there is no public health concern, and avian flu does not affect poultry meat or egg products.

“We have taken immediate action to contain this disease and will continue to work with poultry growers, the industry, and our laboratory partners to protect against its spread,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Arkansas poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food.”

A news release explained the detected avian influenza virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause high mortality in poultry flocks. It is the same strain confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.

You can find more information on avian flu by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Neighborhood deals with unruly neighbors.
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
FBI agents arrest 3 following shots fired during incident in Warsaw, Mo.
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

Latest News

Run by Missouri State and Mercy, the clinic that provides free patient and pharmacy care to...
MSU Care Clinic adjusts income guidelines so more families can qualify for free services
Kristin Boley was not expected to live past seven years-old but 25 years later she's still...
Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month: Republic Amazon worker has beaten the odds for 25 years
Live, Life, Well: Advice for new dads
Live, Life, Well: Advice from experienced dads for new fathers
Both Mercy and CoxHealth offer non-invasive heart valve replacement procedures that are much...
Heart valve replacements without open-heart surgery are becoming more and more common