Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious fires behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Fire Protection District investigators say they do not know what has caused multiple fires behind the Southwest Missouri Humane Society in recent weeks. Firefighters have turned to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for answers.

“There was no reason to believe that it was caused by a natural condition.,” said Willard Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Samsel. “It was off the roadway quite away, so a lot of times we have times where people throw out a cigarette, and that’ll start a fire, but this was well off the road, so we just couldn’t really find any witnesses to anything to signify that it was a natural occurrence.”

Many employees at the humane society have never seen a fire behind their facility, let alone three.

“It’s definitely opened up our eyes to it a little bit more,” said the Southwest Missouri Humane Society’s marketing manager Katie Newcomb. “It’s, you know, something that we’ve never experienced before. In the three years, I’ve been here. So to have one, let alone another one after that, has been a little scary. But, you know, as far as operations, we’re still rolling like we were before. We’re more alert now. And our staff, I feel they did great the first time.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says there is not enough evidence to call it arson, so they’re calling the fires suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

