Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to sweep a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a National League wild card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.

St. Louis is 53-28 in home games and 93-69 overall. The Cardinals have gone 69-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .317 batting average, and has 41 doubles, 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Jean Segura is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (finger), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
FBI agents arrest 3 following shots fired during incident in Warsaw, Mo.
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Neighborhood deals with unruly neighbors.
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

Latest News

cardinals playoffs
Cardinals host the Phillies in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri
Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes.
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit