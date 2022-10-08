Springfield man accused of forging ex-girlfriend’s signature to steal her home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Aden Harper, 41, faces more than 40 counts of forgery.

Harper is accused of forging his ex-girlfriend’s signature to steal her home, which sits on North West Avenue in Springfield. Detectives say Harper used the deed to get money to pay a bail bond company for one of his previous arrests.

Harper has been locked up in the Greene County jail since February 2021. Prosecutors filed the most recent charges Thursday, including a charge of practicing law without a license.

Detectives say Harper’s ex-girlfriend reported he signed her home over to him using her name.

Bonny McClary lives next door to the home. She says Harper showed up with an RV and a fake story.

”He said what the story was that his daughter, who was a quadriplegic, was living in the RV,” said McClary.

Harper’s girlfriend, Harley Barnhart, later learned he had a wife.

”She came over, and she informed us that, no, that wasn’t his daughter in the RV. That was his wife because he was married,” said McClary.

After forging Barnhart’s name, detectives say Harper tried to evict her from her home using a weapon which brought him charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and Stealing a Firearm.

After moving into Barnhart’s home, detectives say Harper filed a restraining order against her claiming he owned the house and told investigator Barnhart’s children were his.

”When you look at these types of cases, facing up to seven years in the (Missouri) Department of Corrections, or up to a $10,000 fine, that would be per offense,” said Adam Woody, criminal defense attorney.

Woody says the amount of forgery charges against Harper is unusual. Court records show Harper’s criminal history includes charges of stealing, harassment, sexual misconduct, and filing false documents.

Investigators say Harper admitted he forged his ex-girlfriend’s signature to get the home, and his next court date is November 14.

