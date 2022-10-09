Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year.

This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it is a great environment to meet customers and supply them with all their agricultural needs.

The event celebrated its 43rd year.

