Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year.

This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it is a great environment to meet customers and supply them with all their agricultural needs.

The event celebrated its 43rd year.

