FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Sunday before a quick warm up early next week

Good Saturday evening to you all. After a cold to cool start across the area, we had highs quickly rebound into the 60s. Those that started cold had lower 60s for highs today while the rest of the area saw highs mainly in the middle 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. While most areas will stay cool for the overnight, some areas will dip back into the 30s once again. That’s why Phelps, Dent, Texas and Shannon counties are under frost advisories once again for early Sunday morning.

Frost advisories are back for Sunday morning across some of the eastern Ozarks. (KY3)

With high pressure over southeastern Missouri, that will keep our breeze pretty light for the night and to start Sunday out. Plus, that will keep us quiet under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Any partly cloudy skies that will sneak in tonight will mainly be from Springfield back to the southwest.

Morning clouds will mean a cool start to Sunday and colder for those under mostly clear skies. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day. (KY3)

That cloud cover will influence temperatures overnight. Areas that see partly cloudy skies will have lows only drop back into the middle to upper 40s. While Springfield will flirt with the clouds, we’ll have lows back in the lower 40s. Areas in the eastern Ozarks with clear skies will see the coldest temperatures with lows back in the middle 30s.

While most areas will drop back into the 40s for Sunday morning, some in the eastern Ozarks will drop back into the 30s once again. (KY3)

With partly to mostly sunny skies in place for the rest of Sunday and a light westerly breeze, we’ll have afternoon temperatures quickly push back into the lower to middle 70s across the area.

After a cold start, the Ozarks will head right into another mild afternoon for Sunday. (KY3)

Under quiet skies to start the work and school week out, we’ll push highs back near 80° on Monday. While we’ll keep fairly warm for Tuesday, look at how highs will trend back down as we work through the rest of the week.

After a warm start to the new week, we'll see milder fall air return by the middle of the week. (KY3)

That change in temperatures will come our way as we finally get a pattern change in here that will bring some active weather back into the Ozarks. A developing warm front and an approaching upper-level disturbance will finally get some much needed rain chances back in by Tuesday. We’re expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area starting Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances look like they'll start returning to the Ozarks Tuesday. (KY3)

While there could be a brief break in the rain chances to start Tuesday evening out, we’ll have a cold front start to work in on Wednesday. Along and ahead of that cold front, we’ll have periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

With a cold front on Wednesday, we'll keep rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast. (KY3)

While the front will push to the southeast of the area on Thursday, I still see indications that some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will try to stick around for late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. These rain chances won’t end the drought across the Ozarks. However, we’re looking at the possibility of rain amounts ranging between a quarter of an inch and an inch between Tuesday and Thursday.

While not a drought buster, accumulating rain is still showing up for the middle of the coming week. (KY3)

Again, we’ll see mild fall air behind the cold front leave highs in the middle to upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. Beyond a return to the middle 70s for highs on Saturday, projections show highs staying very fall-like with highs in the 50s and 60s to start the following week out. I want to watch the mornings of the 17th and 18th, though. There are indications that some spots could potentially come close to a freeze. We’ll keep an eye on that over the next several days.

