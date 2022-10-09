Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night.
Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut.
Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any injuries in the crash.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.