Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield

(WAFF)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night.

Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut.

Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighborhood deals with unruly neighbors.
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
FBI agents arrest 3 following shots fired during incident in Warsaw, Mo.
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

Latest News

Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
Police locate woman's missing vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
We'll warm up a bit for early next week with rain chances finally in sight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Sunday before a quick warm up early next week
Springfield Public Schools unveil new universal testing program.
Springfield Public Schools unveil new universal testing program