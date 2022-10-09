Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night.

Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut.

Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any injuries in the crash.

