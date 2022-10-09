Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers heard multiple shots on the northside at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their investigation led them to the 1700 block of N Washington Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with numerous bullet holes.

Officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle. Investigators say the owner did not suffer any injuries. The owner did not cooperate. Officers are investigating leads on a suspect.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.