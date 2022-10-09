Runners, dogs participate in Fast and Furriest 5K in Springfield
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cool Saturday morning made for great weather for a run with the dogs for the dogs.
This 8th annual Fast and Furriest 5K hit the streets of Springfield. Dog lovers and pets participated in one-mile races, a 5K, and virtual walks.
All of the proceeds benefited Rescue One.
