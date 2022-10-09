Springfield Public Schools unveil new universal testing program.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two years of off-and-on online classes because of the pandemic have led to new reports of declining test scores in schools across America, especially for younger students.

Springfield school administrators said they have a plan to get above the curve. SPS officials could not confirm declining test scores were an issue. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that reading and math scores have decreased since 2020.

Nicole Holt, Deputy Superintendent for Academics at SPS, said the new testing system is called Galileo.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to do a screener like that for all of our students in grades K-12,” said Holt.

Holt said the push for testing is to get kids ahead of the curve after national trends show a decline in math and reading.

“It allows teachers the opportunity to tailor instruction around standards at that student’s grade level or within that student-specific course,” said Holt.

Holt said their testing helps target specific points where kids need help, as national trends show online learning from the pandemic hurt kids learning. Parents said in-person classes dramatically increased their kids’ education.

“The teachers they just have a better way of connecting in person versus online,” said parent Britney Whittman. “Kids seem to understand and grasp the concepts a lot better when they have the teacher there to actually talk to them.”

“They really lacked the social learning while they were out,” said grandparent Vicki Hesterly. “It’s been a great thing for them to be back in school and to get to socialize with the other kids.”

Holt said to help students learn more efficiently. They can look at their new data from the universal tests to change how they teach.

“Parents will be able to see the gaps that their specific child has, and will be able to give them tools and resources and supports to fill those gaps not only what we’re doing at school, but what they can do at home to help us,” said Holt.

Holt said the tests happen three times a year, and parents agree they want anything done to help their child learn.

“Patience, they definitely learn better when they feel like the person that’s helping them has the patience to deal with it,” said Whittman.

Holt said if you ever have issues, don’t hesitate to contact your child’s teacher.

