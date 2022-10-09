Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending.

A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.

“So I went and met the officer and found a piece of a truck left,” said theft victim Brittni Hudson. “(It was) definitely not a truck. It was just a little bit of a frame of my truck. I don’t know what they did to the engine, but wires are just hanging everywhere, just destroyed.”

Hudson said she had plans to sell the vehicle to help pay down debt.

“I had plans for it, to use it to help me in my life,” she said. “And I have two small children, I’m a single mom, and it would have helped me, you know, to be able to sell it and have the money from it.”

The Springfield Police Department is searching for the person or people responsible. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact SPD at (417) 864-1810.

