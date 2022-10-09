Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County.

John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.

