Thousands attend the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands attended the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister.

The festival featured live music, a 5K, a petting zoo, street dancing, and a traditional grape stomp.

Officials with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce say they are trying to keep history alive for the next generation. The festival originated from grape farmers and railroad workers visiting the area nearly a century ago.

