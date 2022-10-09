TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes portion of I-44 near St. Robert, Mo.
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County.
Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. The closure is north of St. Robert.
MoDOT is rerouting traffic onto exit 169, or Route J. Crews expect cleanup to take several hours.
