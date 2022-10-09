Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County.
Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle.
Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman. Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the road, hitting trees.
The driver and another woman suffered serious injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.