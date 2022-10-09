Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.

NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County.

Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle.

Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman. Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the road, hitting trees.

The driver and another woman suffered serious injuries.

