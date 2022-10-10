2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday.

Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way.

As they searched for the driver, officers came across the crash. Investigators say witnesses reported a driver traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into two vehicles and a utility pole.

