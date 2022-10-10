Branson Fire Department educating the community on fire escape plans

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson Fire Rescue is working with residents to create a home fire escape plan.

The fire department is honoring Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters will spend the week educating the Branson community on simple but essential actions to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The Department will host a series of events in support of this year’s campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” The campaign includes fire safety education programs at area schools and pre-schools. It will also discuss the campaign at the Branson Parks and Recreation’s “Boonanza” on October 28.

During these educational opportunities, Branson Fire Rescue will reiterate these vital reminders:

  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities
  • Know at least two ways out of every room if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open quickly.
  • Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Branson, contact Branson Fire Rescue at 417-243-2780. You can find more information on Branson Fire Rescue and its services on the city’s website at BransonMo.Gov/Fire.

