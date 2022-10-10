Crosslines begins moving to more efficient building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients.

Crosslines will consolidate its operations into a new building near U.S. 65 and Division. The move will bring the many services the non-profit offers under one roof, mitigating transportation hurdles for clients and improving employee efficiency.

Another perk is the new freezer. It, combined with more warehouse space, will allow Crosslines to store more than five times as much food.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.