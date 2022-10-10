Fall festivals in the Ozarks give businesses opportunities too

Thousands of people are expected to visit Mt.Vernon this weekend for Apple Butter Makin' Days.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall festivals are great opportunities for family fun. They can also be highly beneficial to vendors.

The festivals allow businesses to get their products in front of thousands of visitors who may become loyal customers. Some of these vendors are nonprofits and use their gross revenue to give back to their communities.

“We use the money to help buy Christmas gifts for the kids at the treatment center,” said the chairman for the Beta Sigma Phi’s apple booth. “We help families during the holidays, things like that. It makes me feel proud to be a part of this community and to be able to serve.”

But these festivals are not only lucrative for vendors and guests, but it’s also great for the community throwing these events. The Apple Butter Makin’ Days festival has more than 400 vendors, and with each booth costing $125 a piece, that’s $50,000 alone, not to mention the food vendors.

