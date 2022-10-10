FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Monday before rain chances return

Good Sunday evening to you all. After another cold start with middle to upper 30s in the northeastern Ozarks and lower to middle 40s elsewhere, we had a quiet Sunday afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. That allowed highs to climb back into the lower to middle 70s across the area for this afternoon. Looking at the upcoming week, we have a frontal system that’s organizing to the north of us. While we stay quiet this evening, we’re keeping an eye on the cold front out in the Gulf of Alaska. That front will start working in by the middle of the week.

Our next frontal system is getting organized to our north. The cold front in the Gulf of Alaska will head our way very soon. (KY3)

Ahead of the front, we have a few upper-level disturbances (one near Winnipeg and another in the Desert Southwest) coming in to keep partly cloudy skies in place for tonight and for Monday. With the expected cloud cover, lows won’t be so cold to start Monday morning out. Still, we’ll have some spots in the far northern and eastern Ozarks in the lower 50s while the rest of the area will start in the middle 50s.

While not as frosty as the past few mornings, it will be chilly to start your Monday morning out. (KY3)

Even with highs above average for Monday, it won’t be too warm for our Monday afternoon. Under partly sunny skies, we’ll see highs top out around 80° across the Ozarks.

After a chilly start, we'll warm up once again for your Monday afternoon. (KY3)

Even though partly sunny skies will be the predominant rule of thumb for Monday, enough moisture coming in and the two upper-level disturbances coming into play could allow for a few isolated showers to sneak across northern Arkansas during the afternoon.

While a few isolated showers could sneak into northern Arkansas Monday, most areas will stay dry for Monday. (KY3)

As the disturbances come closer, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies take hold for much of Tuesday and Wednesday. Not only that, the chances for rain and thunderstorms will become more numerous as we head into Tuesday morning and through Tuesday afternoon.

Starting Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday afternoon, more widespread rain and thunderstorm chances will head on in. (KY3)

While we could see a little break in the rain chances Tuesday evening, the incoming cold front will fire up strong to severe thunderstorms to the northwest of us for Tuesday night. By the time the front pushes the thunderstorms in here for Wednesday morning, we aren’t expecting severe weather with that activity. That will, however, be another decent shot for periods of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday morning and possibly through Wednesday afternoon.

With the cold front coming in on Wednesday, that will be another day with periods of showers and thunderstorms. (KY3)

As far as potential rain amounts by the time we see the cold front push everything out on Thursday, the amounts could range between half an inch and an inch for many across the Ozarks. While this won’t wipe out the drought, this will be welcoming rain that we’ll certainly take.

The better rain chances Tuesday & Wednesday will give us amounts between a quarter of an inch and an inch across the area. (KY3)

The rain chances picking up will take our temperatures from the upper 70s on Tuesday to the lower 70s for Wednesday. As high pressure builds in behind the cold front for the end of the week, milder air will return to the Ozarks. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll have highs in the middle 60s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. We’ll also have lows for both days range between the lower and middle 40s. Even with a bump in temperatures by Saturday, you can see how the mild temperatures will stay in place for the upcoming weekend.

After the cold front passes, fall air will bring us back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. We'll stay mild for next weekend. (KY3)

I do want to point out that by Sunday, there’s question as to whether a cold front can quickly pass through the Ozarks as we head into next week. If that can happen and if that front can pick up some moisture, we could see a chance for some scattered showers on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll keep an eye on the start of next week. While highs will range between the upper 50s and lower 60s, a lot of us could see morning lows back between the upper 30s and lower 40s by then.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.