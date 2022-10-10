The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County.

The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in animals. It is similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment.

These phenomena are not restricted to fish but can occur in various animals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
Police locate woman's missing vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases
QUEEN OF CLEAN: How to get your clothes to smell better
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Showers and a few storms should develop during the overnight hours into early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms possible this week!