Greene County Highway Department plans for winter amidst labor shortage

Greene County Highway Department plans for winter roads amidst labor shortage
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As every industry continues to battle a labor shortage, the Greene County Highway Department says the lack of employees could impact winter road conditions.

The county is scheduling snow plow drills and learning the routes to prepare for this winter, but with fewer employees, it will take longer to get the roads cleared. Some employees have worked for the county for decades and are preparing to retire, making the need for new employees even more critical.

“Our next challenge is winter approaching and the snow plowing and treating the roads at that time,” said Greene County Highway Departments Finance and Administration Manager Crystal Richards. “So right now we’re putting our heads together trying to figure out what’s the best plan going to be with so, so many fewer employees, it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

The highway department struggled with summer jobs like mowing and brush removal this summer. The Greene County Highway Department has 20 positions open, and several current employees are expected to retire over the next six months. This labor shortage makes it hard for leaders to know how they will get the work done if there are no more applicants.

“We’re not quite sure at this time. We’re hoping we get a lot more qualified applicants applying. Right now, our current employees have just been a godsend for us. They step up to the plate in every way to try to help and ensure we provide the same services that we have in the past to the public. It’s getting more and more difficult each time, but they’re we’re all doing our best to keep up, and they’re doing a great job.

The county has had very few applicants to serve on the maintenance crew. The position starts at $15.20 per hour and has retirement plans and benefits. This position operates on a four-day workweek schedule. If you are interested in a job, you can CLICK HERE.

