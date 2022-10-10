Leigh’s Lost and Found: mama dog and a puppy found wandering loose on west Division

By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s a two for one.

Someone found this mama dog and a puppy wandering around together back on September 30th, but it’s not clear if it’s actually her puppy.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “the mother is about two or three years old and puppy is about two to three months old. We don’t think he is her baby. He looks like a Lab mix of some sort, but it could be he belongs to her as well.”

The female dog is a Husky mix and she’s either recently had puppies or is pregnant now, because she’s producing milk.

They were both found in the 1100 block of west Division. Even if he’s not her puppy, animal control says the two are very bonded so they likely came from the same home.

Neither one had on a collar or tag and they’re not chipped. If you recognize them, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or reach out to them online.

You can also post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

