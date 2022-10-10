MoDOT closes part of Route 96 in Lawrence County because of truck fire

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT shut down part of Route 96 near Halltown on Monday because of a large truck fire.

The cleanup has taken much of the afternoon to clean up. Crews say it could take several hours into the night.

MoDOT closed the access to Route 96 on I-44 near mile marker 57.

