Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County.

Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death.

Investigators say police responded in late September to a report of human remains outside Lebanon on old Route 66. Investigators say Arnold’s remains were decomposed, showing she had been there for some time. Her mother, Michele Deckard, says she heard about the accident but did not think anything of it because Hope and Nyman were supposed to be heading to Camdenton.

“She wasn’t going in that direction. Do you know what I’m saying? And so that day, I thought he lived in Camdenton. I was under the impression they were going to Camdenton,” said Deckard.

Investigators say on September 9, police responded to a rollover crash in the 33000 block of Route 66. Callers said a man could be seen picking up a bleeding woman and putting her in a white Chevrolet. The vehicle involved in the crash was a Pontiac. Fire engulfed the vehicle when officers arrived. Officers could not identify anyone in the car.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

