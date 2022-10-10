Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night.
Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious.
Investigators say the victim did not know her shooter. She described the shooter as only a black man.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.