Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious.

Investigators say the victim did not know her shooter. She described the shooter as only a black man.

