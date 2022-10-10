QUEEN OF CLEAN: How to get your clothes to smell better

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving your clothes that fresh fragrance without using chemically filled dryer sheets.

How to:

1. Take white cotton squares, approximately 6 x 6, or use white washcloths. Lay them out on a hard, washable surface. I lay a sheet of aluminum foil down for easy cleanup and treat several at a time.

2. Shake the essential oil(s) of your choice across the cloth. If you want more scent use more drops, less, use fewer drops.

3. Pick up each cloth and wring it tightly in your hands. This spreads out the essential oil. Put the cloths in a labeled covered container.

4. Toss one in each dryer load of clothes.

5. Lavender is awesome for bedding. Also, try citrus. Look for spicy scents for a more masculine smell and your favorite scent for yourself.

6. Each cloth may be used about 5 - 6 times. When they no longer are scented, dry and start over.

Warnings & Cautions: Dryer softener sheets are loaded with chemicals. Since your skin is the largest organ of the body, it is very absorbent. Try these instead.

Check out my DRYER SOFTENER BALLS too! Linda Says: These natural, non-toxic cloths will make your clothes smell wonderful. You can adjust the fragrance to suit you.

