Springfield doctor encourages adults to remember to get whooping cough vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the American Lung Association, only 30% of adults in the U.S. received the whooping cough vaccine in the past ten years.

Whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness that spreads from person to person. The bacteria Bordetella pertussis causes it.

Symptoms range from a mild cough to a severe one but could cause serious complications in children.

“It can make them have spells of apnea, choking and gagging, [and] not able to eat and drink well,” " Dr. Diane Lipscomb, a pediatric intensivist from Mercy Hospital, says. “Many of the youngest babies will be hospitalized because of the infection.”

The DTap vaccine is recommended to be given to infants at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, between 15 and 18 months, and then between 4 and 6 years old.

The Tdap vaccine is recommended between 11 and 12 years old.

It is now commonly recommended for pregnant women between the 27th and 36th weeks of gestation to get the vaccine. It’s considered safe for the mom and helps protect the newborn.

“You should get boosters approximately every ten years to keep yourself updated,” Dr. Lipscomb adds.

Unlike the flu, there isn’t really a season for whooping cough. It tends to come out in clusters.

“Once you get an outbreak, you’ll see more of it,” Dr. Lipscomb says.

So far this season, Mercy Hospital says it hasn’t seen much whooping cough yet.

“RSV, Flu.. all of these things really disappeared when we were all in isolation,” Dr. Lipscomb says. “Now that we’re not, we’re going to start to see some resurgence of them.”

She expects that resurgence could happen within the next 12 months.

