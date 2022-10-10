Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as you would a library book.

Maybe you’ve seen those library book kiosks or Little Book libraries where neighborhoods offer books for people to check-out and return?

Well, right behind the O’Reilly Center for Hope at 1518 East Dale Street in Springfield is a brown shed that basically provides the same service...except it’s for tools.

So far around 120 people have paid a $20 annual membership that gives them access to the Tool Library where they’re allowed to check-out up to five tools at a time and keep them for up-to-a-week with no additional fees.

There are hundreds of tools, big and small, for a lot of endeavors like gardening, carpentry, lawn work or home repairs.

It’s an interesting concept and it’s the only one of its kind in Missouri.

“The Tool Library is important in that it helps create sustainability and affordability,” said Rachel Tripp, a Community Development Specialist with CPO. “People just pay one fee for an annual membership and it’s great because they’re able to check out tools that they might not necessarily be able to afford to purchase and use just one time.”

The membership fees help pay for new tools and maintenance. And you can reserve the tools ahead of time during times of year like now when certain items are in high demand.

“General home repair items,” Tripp answered when asked what are the most requested tools. “Also power washers, lawn mowers and tables. It’s garage and yard sale season so people are checking out tables.”

Of course the big question, much like the book libraries, is how do you keep people from running off with the items and not returning them?

Well, the CPO does rely on the honor system and that fact that since people are paying to become members, they do have somewhat of an investment in seeing the Tool Library succeed.

Also, all the tools are marked and catalogued.

As are the people who check them out.

“We have e-mails and phone numbers so we can get in contact with them,” explained Dylan Millikin, another Community Development Specialist with CPO. “It’s turned out quite well although sometimes we do have to send out an alert to them that their week is up. And we do have liability insurance that we pay for annually to cover damages or any other problems.”

The CPO is also hoping that just like the Little Book program, neighborhoods throughout Springfield will start Tool Libraries so residents can share those types of items with each other.

And they would like to be a part of its growth around the country.

“We’re really trying to get a plan together where other cities and communities can build off of what we’ve done,” Millikin said. “We think it’s a great resource that every city should have.”

You can get more information about the Tool Library by calling 417-888-2020, going to the organization’s website at https://cpozarks.org/programs/springfield-tool-library/ or e-mailing them at toollibrary@cpozarks.org.

