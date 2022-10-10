Taney County Commission holding public hearing Tuesday to discuss traffic improvement plans to State Highway 86

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic congestion left many drivers standstill while trying to get to the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Arena south of Branson. On Tuesday, the Taney County Commission will hold a public meeting to share ideas on relieving congestion along State Highway 86.

If approved, the transportation project would widen specific stretches of State Highway 86 from two to four lanes, construct a new underpass for entry to Thunder Ridge, and add dual drop-right lanes on specific stretches of U.S. 65.

“We could stand right here and hear every song. It’s almost like we were right there at it,” said Ridgedale resident Dallas Robinette.

Dallas Robinette lives near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. He says that despite leaving very early for the concert, he faced traffic challenges like many other guests.

”Leaving out of there, it’s only a quarter mile over there, and it took us over an hour to get home,” said Robinette.

He says the rest of the weekend they stayed home.

During the Tuesday public meeting, county leaders will share ideas on creating the Big Cedar Transportation Development District and a sales tax to pay for improvements. There are two separate sales tax issues on the table. One would be considered a 1% community improvement district tax, and the other would be a 1% transportation development district tax.

Taney County Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams says the tax would only apply to Big Cedar and other company-owned properties.

”To anyone local, they will have the benefit of the new roads and the infrastructure without having to pay the tax, unless again they shop themselves on those properties,” said Williams.

Williams says it would mean a two percent sales tax for the area.

”The total sales tax in the county is 6.35%,” Williams said. “It’ll be 8.35% which is the same as Hollister, same as anywhere else, and again that’ll be only at his properties.“

”At the end of the day, it is a two-lane highway. It is hard to get that amount of cars into the venue,” said Jeff Wilhoit, who has worked for Bass Pro Shops for more than 25 years. “We are going to be working with the state and local officials to try and improve the traffic conditions. Even if Thunder Ridge wasn’t there, we think there’s enough traffic on (State) Highway 86. There needs to be some improvement done there.“

”As far as getting in and out, widening the road would definitely help,” said Robinette. “They’re going to have to do something.”

The public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Taney County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

