Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis

Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A News 4 crew in the area where the shooting was reported said there was a police scene in an AutoZone parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Mother remembers daughter Hope Arnold following death in Laclede County.
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Rain won't be for everyone, with much of the southern Ozarks remaining dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, but not everywhere

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
AP source: NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule
Rain won't be for everyone, with much of the southern Ozarks remaining dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, but not everywhere
Limited rain today, more possible tomorrow
It’s Fire Prevention Week and firefighters are wanting to remind families of ways that they can...
Fire Prevention Week: Tips on keeping your home safe
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy