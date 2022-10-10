Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A News 4 crew in the area where the shooting was reported said there was a police scene in an AutoZone parking lot.

Our city tragically lost another one of our babies in an accidental shooting today.



While the state legislature prohibits us from making our own commonsense gun safety laws, St. Louisans CAN take steps as responsible gun owners to protect our families and communities. — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) October 10, 2022

