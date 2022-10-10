On Your Side: Police phone scam warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers, asking for donations.

Most of the time, it’s a scam.

There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt on the job. Crooks hope they can confuse you. In fact, they tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Chief.

“I got a call about a month ago, similar to that from a nationwide policing organization that wanted me to donate to their fund that was going to help officers and their families. My response was, ‘That’s interesting. I’m the chief of police and I’m not aware of anything like that.’ They hung up. I would just encourage people to just hang up on them,” said Paul Williams, Springfield Police Chief.

Swindlers impersonate law enforcement in hopes you’ll do what they ask. They’ll use real non-profit names and events and pose like they’re with the group.

Your caller ID might even display the police department’s actual number. Don’t be fooled. That’s caller ID spoofing. A hoax to make you think you’re talking to a real officer.

By the way, The Priebe Strong Run is later this month. Organizers are not making cold calls asking for donations.

If you get a similar call, hang-up.

Research the claim.

Do not give any money unless you are 100% sure about it.

