Big Cedar Transportation Development District sales tax proposal receives approval Tuesday; local residents react

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Big changes are coming for a highway at the center of recent controversy.

A public hearing Tuesday afternoon decided the fate of two taxes around Big Cedar Lodge and the new Thunder Ridge arena near Ridgedale. During the recent Garth Brooks concerts, State Highway 86 is the road crammed for hours with cars.

Around 40 community members attended Tuesday’s public hearing, and the majority spoke against it.

Commissioners and Judge Jeff Merrell considered creating a 1% Big Cedar Community Improvement District tax and a separate, one-percent Transportation Development District tax. The money would pay to widen State Highway 86 from two to four lanes. Don Devoe recently purchased a home in the Ridgedale area and said he didn’t plan to live off a four-lane highway.

”I just don’t feel the taxpayers should fit the bill for Johnny Morris’ development,” said Devoe. “It just creates a lot of hassle over there, and we don’t need it.”

Other speakers brought up safety concerns the Garth Brooks concert created. From early school dismissals, bus delays, and neighbors’ inability to do their daily tasks around their homes. Ridgedale’s Jerry Fisher says his only concern is the lack of planning for an event this size.

”This event was a great one. I loved Garth Brooks, but we need to get the construction done and all the safety measures in place before we have future events of that size.”

Others residents say the communication about the proposal was poorly executed.

”We have not got a layout of what is proposed,” said Dan Bopp. ‘We know the shortcomings of what we just saw. Somebody needs to get it together and supply the residents with some of the planning.”

The 1% community improvement district tax and the 1% transportation development district tax were okayed. The tax would only apply to Big Cedar and other company-owned properties. Combined, this would mean a two percent sales tax for the area.

”We’ve been listening to gravel trucks for 24 hours a day for the last six months as it is,” Devoe said. “It just creates more and more congestion only to make his pockets fuller.”

While we were there, only one person spoke up for the project. He wouldn’t speak with us on camera. The two hearings today were the final approval needed for both taxes. Construction of the transportation district could take about two years.

