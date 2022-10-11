Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members to the hospital Tuesday morning. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in the St. Louis area say a 3-year-old child died in a house fire earlier this week.

KMOV reports the fire broke out Tuesday morning in a neighborhood about 20 minutes outside of downtown St. Louis.

Firefighters said flames appeared from the mobile home’s front windows when they arrived with neighbors attempting to put out the fire.

Fire crews said they were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank those who bravely attempted to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the fire also sent the child’s mother and older sibling to the hospital.

Officials identified the 3-year-old child who died as Kaiden Strubberg.

“Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy. Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “This was a tough day for everyone.”

Authorities said their investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

