City leaders in Springfield recommend spending $7 million on services for the homeless

Homeless camp on West Bypass
Homeless camp on West Bypass(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee voted to recommend the allocation of approximately $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects.

The committee drafted a bill for approval by the city council at the October 17 meeting. The proposal to the council will include recommending $3 million for the building of a purpose-driven day center; approximately $2.8 million to supplement a previously approved HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP); $2.2 million allocation for the creation of a non-congregant shelter; $650,000 for respite care services for the homeless; and $approximately $550,000 toward affordable home ownership.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks submitted the proposal for the purpose-driven day center. The Connecting Grounds submitted the proposal for respite care services.

If the city council approves, the city’s planning & development department will release four separate requests for proposals (RFPs) for projects that will assist the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, domestic violence survivors, and those at significant risk of housing instability. The first RFP will seek proposals for the development of affordable rental housing. The second RFP will seek bids for acquiring and developing a non-congregate shelter(s). The third RFP will seek projects that provide supportive services, and the fourth RFP will seek proposals for affordable home ownership.

These funds, if approved, would supplement a total of $3,805,703 in HOME-ARP funding previously approved by the city council. The HOME-ARP program was created in 2021 to address the need for homeless assistance and supportive services. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is available to state and participating local jurisdictions.

“This will help address the top priority needs identified in the consultant report provided to the city council,” said ARPA Committee Chair Matt Simpson.

The committee also agreed to recommend allocating $150,000 for CASA’s plans for a clubhouse and play space for foster children and $100,000 for capital improvements at Lincoln Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

Approximately $2.75 million City ARPA dollars remain set aside for potential COVID-19 critical services until/unless the city council reallocates funds. The committee will meet at a later date.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Mother remembers daughter Hope Arnold following death in Laclede County.
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Rain won't be for everyone, with much of the southern Ozarks remaining dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Possible Early Wednesday Morning

Latest News

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
The ad reads you can make $600 a week, but you could lose $3,000 from your account.
On Your Side: How the job seeker car wrap scam works
A daughter is asking for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her...
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
Daughter asks for answers from Greene County prosecutor concerning death of father
Job seeker beware
Car wrap job scam - clipped version