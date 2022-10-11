City leaders in Springfield recommend spending $7 million on services for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee voted to recommend the allocation of approximately $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects.

The committee drafted a bill for approval by the city council at the October 17 meeting. The proposal to the council will include recommending $3 million for the building of a purpose-driven day center; approximately $2.8 million to supplement a previously approved HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP); $2.2 million allocation for the creation of a non-congregant shelter; $650,000 for respite care services for the homeless; and $approximately $550,000 toward affordable home ownership.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks submitted the proposal for the purpose-driven day center. The Connecting Grounds submitted the proposal for respite care services.

If the city council approves, the city’s planning & development department will release four separate requests for proposals (RFPs) for projects that will assist the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, domestic violence survivors, and those at significant risk of housing instability. The first RFP will seek proposals for the development of affordable rental housing. The second RFP will seek bids for acquiring and developing a non-congregate shelter(s). The third RFP will seek projects that provide supportive services, and the fourth RFP will seek proposals for affordable home ownership.

These funds, if approved, would supplement a total of $3,805,703 in HOME-ARP funding previously approved by the city council. The HOME-ARP program was created in 2021 to address the need for homeless assistance and supportive services. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is available to state and participating local jurisdictions.

“This will help address the top priority needs identified in the consultant report provided to the city council,” said ARPA Committee Chair Matt Simpson.

The committee also agreed to recommend allocating $150,000 for CASA’s plans for a clubhouse and play space for foster children and $100,000 for capital improvements at Lincoln Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

Approximately $2.75 million City ARPA dollars remain set aside for potential COVID-19 critical services until/unless the city council reallocates funds. The committee will meet at a later date.

