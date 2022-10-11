Developer looking to add apartments in Camdenton, neighbors upset

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Many living in the Clinton Gardens neighborhood in Camdenton say they are upset over new apartments looking to be built.

“This developer needs to take it somewhere else. The city needs to take care of the people who have been paying their taxes and maintaining our neighborhood,” said Josie Mantle, a homeowner in the area.

Springfield developer Titus Williams owns the property. He proposed the apartments to help ease a housing shortage.

“There was a housing study done by the council of local governments. And I want to say in conjunction with think there were four or five counties that all kind of participated in that, and the need for housing at the lake right now is significant,” said Williams.

The property needs to be rezoned for residential use.

“Why do we have to take this particular property which will ruin the value of our home or the safety of our neighborhood and the peacefulness of our neighborhood? We walk the neighborhood. Our kids ride bikes in the streets. There are other places to go,” said Mantle.

Williams is hoping that people will come to love this idea.

“I’m wanting the community to actually embrace this. I believe the community needs housing desperately,” said Williams.

There is a planning and zoning meeting at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Camdenton City Hall.

