Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs who died from an overdose in 2019.
By The Associated Press and SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts.

There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before sentencing.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making derogatory comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.

There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017-19, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Mother remembers daughter Hope Arnold following death in Laclede County.
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Rain won't be for everyone, with much of the southern Ozarks remaining dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few more showers today. More storms tomorrow!

Latest News

Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations...
Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from...
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
Social Security recipients in the Ozarks welcome increase in cost of living adjustment
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
Developer looking to add apartments in Camdenton, Mo.; neighbors upset