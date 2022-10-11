Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is expected to announce its largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in four decades on Thursday.

The move aims to try and help Social Security recipients during a time when inflation rates are rising rapidly.

“I live on Social Security, so I’m very excited about it,” said Springfield resident Marietta Myers when discussing the news at the South Side Senior Center on Tuesday. “Sometimes it’s the difference between affording your medication or affording something to eat or your utilities. So the increase will actually make a big difference.”

This year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment was 5.9 percent, which has fallen short of the inflation rate by 48 percent. That means the average beneficiary has been shortchanged $417 to keep up with the rising costs in many areas, such as groceries, gas, and monthly bills.

“Rent is a big issue we have seen among our seniors,” added Jennifer Tennison, the Care Coordination Lead for SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, which serves 17 area counties.

But starting in 2023, the cost-of-living adjustment is expected to go up to 8.7 percent, the highest increase in over 40 years.

“That would be $ 160 a month for me,” said Springfield resident Larry Voris. “I get about $2,000 a month, so that would help a little bit. I lost my wife a year ago, and I lost her Social Security. So now, with just one, it’s hard.”

“Social Security for some people is their only monthly income, so I don’t think this increase is going to be the fix-all,” Tennison said. “It’s still not enough to completely offset the increasing costs for everything else. But while it may not help you pay off the house, that extra money per month will help you get some milk and bread.”

And there is one other piece of good news: Medicare Plan B premium payments, which increased by 14.5 percent last year in one of the biggest jumps ever, will be coming down in 2023.

“It’s currently $170.10 and will go down to $164.90 (next year),” Tennison said. “It may not be much, but it’s the first time I ever remember the premium going down rather than up.”

And for the rest of the decade, Medicare will make other changes to bring more savings.

“They’ve implemented the Inflation Reduction Act with changes that are going to take place in Medicare starting in 2023 and projected through 2029,” Tennison explained. “One of the first changes that will take place this year is a cap on insulin at $35. Medicare is recognizing that the cost of everything is going up, and they say they’re going to put more things in place to try and help with that.”

If you’d like more information, call SeniorAge at (417) 862-0762 or go online at https://senioragemo.org/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.