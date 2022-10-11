Family asks for help in the search for Springfield man with dementia, only speaks Russian

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks the third week in the search for a man reported missing from Springfield.

Anatoli Dvorschi disappeared on September 25. Police say the 71-year-old suffers from dementia and only speaks Russian. The family reported him missing from his home on South Euclid. His home is six minutes from Sequiota Park, one of his favorite places.

Dvorschi’s daughter says the family has hope he is close. He likes to collect leaves and sticks, which is an excellent way to spot him.

“We have had no success, but we are still looking,” said Zinaida Dvorschi, daughter. “We still have hope, of course, but honestly, he’s really dependent on us.”

His daughter, Zinaida, says he was last seen walking westbound on Lacuna toward Lone Pine.

”He might be talking to himself and be fidgety with his hands,” said Zinaida Dvorschi.

Anatoli Dvorschi is 5′8″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. The family says he last wore a dark green t-shirt, black or dark grey shorts, and flip-flops.

”It’s common for people that are living with a mental illness or dementia to have symptoms of wandering off, hallucinating, and not really having in touch with reality,” said Stephanie Appleby of the Springfield National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Springfield Alzheimer’s chapter explains why people with dementia tend to wander.

”They are more present in past memories than they are in present memories,” said Kristen Hilty of the Alzheimers Association. “A person may talk about past friend’s past work or wanting to go home when they are actually present in their home.”

Daily phone check-ins, GPS services, and camouflaging locks and doors can help.

Anatoli’s family is working with the police. The family thanks everyone who has helped in the search.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts must call 911 or contact the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
Police locate woman's missing vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown catch...
Chiefs hold on for wild victory over rival Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders...
Roughing the passer call on MNF prompts officiating scrutiny
Springfield man missing, family asks for help
Trick-or-treating events for the whole family in and around Baton Rouge
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy