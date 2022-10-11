Family asks for help in the search for Springfield man with dementia, only speaks Russian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks the third week in the search for a man reported missing from Springfield.

Anatoli Dvorschi disappeared on September 25. Police say the 71-year-old suffers from dementia and only speaks Russian. The family reported him missing from his home on South Euclid. His home is six minutes from Sequiota Park, one of his favorite places.

Dvorschi’s daughter says the family has hope he is close. He likes to collect leaves and sticks, which is an excellent way to spot him.

“We have had no success, but we are still looking,” said Zinaida Dvorschi, daughter. “We still have hope, of course, but honestly, he’s really dependent on us.”

His daughter, Zinaida, says he was last seen walking westbound on Lacuna toward Lone Pine.

”He might be talking to himself and be fidgety with his hands,” said Zinaida Dvorschi.

Anatoli Dvorschi is 5′8″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. The family says he last wore a dark green t-shirt, black or dark grey shorts, and flip-flops.

”It’s common for people that are living with a mental illness or dementia to have symptoms of wandering off, hallucinating, and not really having in touch with reality,” said Stephanie Appleby of the Springfield National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Springfield Alzheimer’s chapter explains why people with dementia tend to wander.

”They are more present in past memories than they are in present memories,” said Kristen Hilty of the Alzheimers Association. “A person may talk about past friend’s past work or wanting to go home when they are actually present in their home.”

Daily phone check-ins, GPS services, and camouflaging locks and doors can help.

Anatoli’s family is working with the police. The family thanks everyone who has helped in the search.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts must call 911 or contact the Springfield Police Department.

